Ronald Bruce Hanchett
Ronald Bruce Hanchett, known to many as "Chief", passed away on March 4, 2020. He lived a wonderful 96 years, born on October 11, 1923 in Plymouth, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Mona Hanchett, his brothers, Roger and Merritt (Bud) Hanchett and his sister, Irene Antieau. He was married shortly after graduation to a women who became his life long sweetheart, Mae Hanchett (Laughlin) on April 9, 1943. Mae passed away shortly after their 68th anniversary in 2011.
Not long after graduation from Wayne High School, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January, 1943. He was a Chief Gunner's Mate, 2nd Class serving aboard the USS Miami (CL-89, Light Cruiser). Ron commanded a crew of a 5 inch gun and fought in several battles in the Pacific, to include one of the War's bloodiest, the Battle of Okinawa. That battle lasted from April 1, 1945 to June 22, 1945 where over 12,000 Sailors and Marines lost their lives. After the war, Ron tried his hand at farming for a couple years and then in 1948 he was hired by Unistrut Corporation, a large steel manufacturing company, in Wayne, Michigan. Ron went to night school and became the head electrician at the company where he worked for just a few months short of 40 years. For many years, he and Mae lived on Thames Street in Westland, Michigan with their two children Barry and Sherry, both graduating from Wayne Memorial High School. Mae worked at Garden City Hospital for 30 years and after they both retired, they moved to a comfy home on Budd Lake, in Harrison, Michigan. After Mae's death in 2011, Ron moved to The Village of Westland, a senior living community and passed away there.
Ron loved hunting and fishing and in his younger years at Unistrut, played 2nd base on their competitive fast pitch softball team. He also played in their golf and bowling leagues, right up until his retirement. He was an avid supporter of the Detroit Lions and the Detroit Tigers , (where he threw out the "first pitch" at a home game at the age of 91.) He and Mae enjoyed travelling and went on many trips to see the sights of our beautiful country. One of their most enjoyable trips was to Europe for 3 weeks where they travelled throughout the countries and spent several days in Rome. They thoroughly enjoyed their life together.
Surviving Ron are his two children, Barry (Cyndy) Hanchett and Sherry (the late James) Prokes. Sherry lives in Westland, Michigan and Barry and Cyndy live in Brevard, NC. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Joseph (Yvonne) Prokes, Jennifer (Jeff) Feasel, Kenneth (Linda) Prokes, , Christi (David) Hurst, and Lyndee Lard Hanchett. Great grandchildren, Caitlyn, Zachary, Shane, Jacob, Joseph, Lauren, Jolee and Leah.
Memorable contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Villages of Michigan Foundation designated for the Village of Westland.
The funeral service will be Monday, March 9 at 11:00 AM at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the R.G. & G. R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Road, Livonia, Michigan on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. Military honors will be at the Cadillac Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Ford Road, Westland Michigan, where Ron will be laid to rest next to his loving wife Mae.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020