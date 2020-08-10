Ronald Earl WoodGrayling - Ronald Earl Wood, 88, formerly of Midland and Plymouth, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020.Ron was born to Earl and Wilda (Failing) Wood on September 18, 1931, in Grayling. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathleen and her husband David Warren, and grandson Jamison Wood.Ron served in the Michigan National Guard before receiving his Bachelor's Degree from Michigan State University in Forestry, with a secondary teaching certificate in Industrial Education. After moving to Plymouth he earned his Master's Degree in Industrial Arts from Eastern Michigan University.Ron was a teacher at Redford Township's Thurston High School where he taught industrial education, specializing in auto mechanics, for 34 years. Ron and his wife Kay were long time members of the First United Methodist Church in Plymouth. He served the Plymouth community as a volunteer firefighter for 36 years with the Plymouth Fire Department. He retired from teaching in 1993 and moved to Grayling, where Ron and Kay built a home on his long time family property in Beaver Creek Township. In Grayling, Ron continued his community service by becoming a reserve deputy for the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and served as a volunteer firefighter for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.Ron is survived by his wife Kay of 62 years, children Steven (Jennifer) Wood and Julee Dean, grandchildren Nicholas Wood and Kelsee (Mitchell Thompson) Dean, great-grandson Tatum Thompson and several nieces and nephews.Ron was liked by everyone and was always eager to greet anyone who visited. He was a gentle soul, extraordinarily kind and a hard worker. His love was the outdoors, working to keep his 60 acres of land in Grayling a place to invite guests to walk the woods and enjoy life.Services are pending due to Covid-19. Arrangements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home.