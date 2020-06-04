Rudolph Alexander (Alex) Krenz
Sarasota, FL - July 28, 1931-May 21, 2020
On May 21, 2020, Rudolph Alexander (Alex) Krenz of Sarasota Florida passed away peacefully at the age of 88. He is survived by Eileen Marie Krenz, his wife of 65 years, and his three children: June Elizabeth Harper (of Oakton, VA), Randolph Alexander Krenz (of Boston, MA), William Charles Krenz (of Houston, TX), as well as seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
After receiving his Business Administration degree at General Motors Institute, Alex served as a Naval officer aboard the USS Forrestal and subsequently served his entire career with General Motors, including senior executive materials management and quality roles at Cadillac and Pontiac.
He also maintained a commitment to community service, serving as PTA president, a Junior Achievement volunteer, a corporate fundraiser for United Way, and an active supporter of the Salvation Army. He was recognized for his commitment to service by being selected to receive the prestigious William Booth Award, the highest award to be conferred by the Salvation Army "for outstanding contributions to the betterment of humanity through personal participation in civic and philanthropic affairs".
Having spent his professional career living in Birmingham Michigan with his family, in retirement Alex and Eileen enjoyed spending winter months in Florida and ultimately moved full-time to Sarasota Florida where they enjoyed a long and happy retirement together, with frequent visits from their extended family.
Alex will be remembered as a consummate family man who had a kind and generous nature, a contagious sense of humor, a boisterous laugh, and who enjoyed boating, fishing, classical music, fine foods, and spending time with family.
Given the current COVID situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Church of the Holy Comforter in Vienna Virginia, with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jun. 4 to Jun. 14, 2020.