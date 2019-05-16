|
|
Ruth Anne Moore
Bloomfield Hills - Ruth Anne (Smith) Moore, 89, died at her home on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Loving wife and proud mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, Ruth Anne was born November 6, 1929, in Lorain, Ohio, to parents Carl L. Smith and Kathryn (Sando) Smith. She married her college sweetheart, Paul F. Moore, in 1951. Paul and Ruth Anne were pinned at Otterbein University, and as proud Otters, they kept up a life-long friendship with their fraternity brothers and sorority sisters, "The Round Robin."
After a short stint as an elementary school teacher, Ruth Anne focused on her family, church, and community. She enjoyed diverse pursuits. She loved to play golf with her husband and friends at Oakland Hills Country Club. She enjoyed Friday night meals of the iceberg-lettuce wedge, blue cheese dressing and bacon with "the Nancys." A great believer in continual education, she participated in Great Books, tutored literacy, and volunteered as an aide at schools. She handed out books to patients at St. Joseph's Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, and later at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. She enjoyed summers at Blueberry Island and traveling extensively both while she lived in Tokyo, Japan, and Adelaide, Australia, as well as afterwards.
Ruth Anne hosted family gatherings and holidays, loved lemon bars, anything with chocolate, and Wise Potato Chips.
A dedicated lover of the arts, Ruth Anne volunteered at the Booth House at Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. But her favorite community role was her cherished work as a docent at the Detroit Institute of Arts, where she gave tours and led groups of children through the museum.
A long-term resident of Michigan, Ruth Anne maintained her passionate status as an Ohio woman, a Buckeye through and through.
Ruth Anne will be remembered as a lady, dignified and always polite, with a sense of justice for all.
In her final hours, her most common words were, "I love you" to family members and "thank you" to all of her caregivers at Hospice and at University Living, who held their own vigil for her, she was that well liked. Her final words were, "We will always be good to each other."
Ruth Anne is survived by her children, Jeff, Ann, and Amy; four grandchildren, Clinton, Rose, Kailee and Brooke; and siblings Neale, Dick, and Kathy. Her beloved husband, Paul, preceded Ruth Anne in death.
The family would especially like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful medical team at Great Lakes Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the chapel at the First Presbyterian Church, 1669 West Maple Road, Birmingham, Michigan where family will celebrate her life with her friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online or through the mail to the Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit, Michigan, "In memory of Ruth Anne Moore."
