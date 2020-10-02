Ruth K. Whitmyer
Ruth K. Whitmyer, (98), passed away on September 21, 2020 in Grand Rapids Michigan. Ruth was born July 17, 1922 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to George and Mary Ellen Kemp and immigrated with her family to the United States as a child. She is survived by her brother George Kemp, her children, Alan (Ann) Whitmyer, Joan (Jim) Darnell and Jan (Chris) Otto, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband (Frank) of 75 years, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Ruth was very active in many different organizations including the Weaver's Guild, Spinning Guild, Photography Club, 55 years in the Northville Garden Club, and a life member of the Northville Woman's Club. She was a talented weaver and spinner and enjoyed working on her many projects.
Ruth lived in Northville, MI from 1961 until 2015 when she moved with her husband (Frank) to live with her daughter Jan and son-in-law Chris in the Grand Rapids area. She loved living in Northville and was very fond of the Northville Historical Society and Mill Race Village. Burial will be held a later date; donations can be made to http://www.millracenorthville.org/