Ryal Seay
Falling Waters, WV - Ryal Seay, 91, of Falling Waters, WV, passed away on April 18, 2019 at Somerford Assisted Living. Born March 12, 1928 in Saluda, NC, he was the son of James and Jessie (Southers) Seay.
Ryal was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the 11th Airborne Division. He proudly served his country in the Pacific Theatre. Continuing his service, he was commander of the VFW post in Wixom, MI and he volunteered at VA hospitals for many years.
In 1965, Ryal married his wife Joan and became step-father to her four children. They had one son together. Ryal never wavered in his commitment to his family and was a wonderful father. Ryal and Joan moved their family to Plymouth, MI where he was employed by the Barnes Group at Associated Spring. He loved camping and travel and took his family all over this country and the world.
In 1993, Ryal and Joan retired to West Virginia where they found themselves surrounded by many wonderful friends and neighbors. They became active members of the Bedington United Methodist Church. Ryal loved to sing and was a member of the church choir. Hard-working, dependable and friendly, Ryal was always ready to lend a helping hand. He will be missed by all.
Ryal is survived by his wife Joan, sons Jesse, Tom (Pat) and Steve (Lora), daughters Jenny (Paul) Hatch and Sally (Greg) Santilli, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Ryal is preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at Bedington United Methodist Church, 580 Bedington Rd, Martinsburg, WV on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Bedington United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019