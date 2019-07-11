Services
Sally A. Rowland


1956 - 2019
Sally A. Rowland Obituary
Sally A. Rowland

Vanderbilt - Sally A. Rowland, 63 of Vanderbilt, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home. Born in Detroit on January 8, 1956, Sally was the daughter of James and Faye Hatch.

On March 5, 1977, Sally married the love of her life, Bob. For 45 year, she poured her heart and soul into healthcare as a nurse. She worked at St. Mary of Livonia for 27 years and then Tendercare/Medilodge of Gaylord since 2002. She worked in various parts of the facilities, but the one she enjoyed most was the dementia unit. When she wasn't at work helping her patients, she loved going on adventures on her ATV, snowmobile and motorcycle. She was full of life, with a beautiful smile and warm heart and was very resilient.

In addition to her husband Bob, Sally is survived by her son, JD Rowland; her father, James Hatch and her sister, Nancy Hatch, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Faye and her brother, Jimmy.

A celebration of life gathering will take place Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the VFW, 27345 Schoolcraft Road, Redford, MI 48239. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to the .

Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from July 11 to July 14, 2019
