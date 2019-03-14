|
Suttons Bay - Sally was born in a log cabin at Indian Mound, Tennessee, January 1926. Her family moved to Michigan during the Great Depression. Sally lived 60 years in a house built by her husband, family members and herself. During that time she helped bring the first hospital, St. Mary's, to Livonia. She was awarded a key to the city for her work. Sally was also PTA president, election worker, country line-dancer with a group called, "Boots in Motion" and a Red Hatter. She was an avid reader and the queen of crossword puzzles. Sally traveled throughout the US searching for family genealogy clues and information. In 2003 she was awarded the Austin Genealogical Research Award in St. Louis, Mo. Sally is survived by her three children, Lynn (William) Black, Jeffrey (Diane) Day, and Patrick (Sharon) Day. She was "Grandma Sally" to Jenny Freels, Sally Freels, Timothy (Kelly) Day, Kathleen (David) Braunreuther, Lindsay (Steven) Conroy and Peter Day. She was the doting "GiGi" (great-grandma) to Claire, William & Henry Conroy and Emma, Lucy and "soon-to-be" John David Braunreuther.Sally was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Winfield (Wink) Day, her parents Brock & Jennie (Street) Austin and one brother, Brock Austin, Jr. Funeral Services were held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Leo Creek Preserve, P.O. Box 628, Suttons Bay, MI 49682, or Breast Cancer Research, "In memory of Sally Day", Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or an organization of your choice that makes you remember Sally. www.santeiufuneralhome.com.
