Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Barnds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Louise Chenevert Barnds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Louise Chenevert Barnds Obituary
Sally Louise Chenevert Barnds

Birmingham - Sally Louise Chenevert Barnds, age 82, of Birmingham, Michigan, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack Barnds, loving mother of James Barnds (Cheryl), Patrick Barnds (Kirsten), Thomas Barnds (Deborah) and Mary Beth Barnds Grabel (Todd), and their 11 grandchildren who live in Michigan, Maryland, California. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials appreciated to Christ Child Society or Angels' Place.

Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -