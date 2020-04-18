|
Sally Louise Chenevert Barnds
Birmingham - Sally Louise Chenevert Barnds, age 82, of Birmingham, Michigan, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack Barnds, loving mother of James Barnds (Cheryl), Patrick Barnds (Kirsten), Thomas Barnds (Deborah) and Mary Beth Barnds Grabel (Todd), and their 11 grandchildren who live in Michigan, Maryland, California. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials appreciated to Christ Child Society or Angels' Place.
Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2020