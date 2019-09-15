|
Sandra A. Wagenschutz
Plymouth - September 11, 2019 Age 87. Beloved wife of Bob. Loving mother of Lynda (Lee Roy) Stults, Terry (Catherine), and Tami (Wayne) Krogmeier. Proud grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 14. Dear sister of Carolynn Beyer, and the late Francis, Janice, and Steven. Funeral Service Monday, September 16th 10:30 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Visitation Sunday, September 15th 2-8 PM. Memorials may be made to . To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019