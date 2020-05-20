Resources
Sandra Jean Loeding


1938 - 2020
Traverse City - Sandra Jean Loeding, of Traverse City, Michigan, died Monday, May 11, 2020 in Ascension Providence Hospital, Rochester, MI at the age of 82 years old. Sandra was born in Everett, Massachusetts on April 22, 1938, daughter of Jean and James Gross. On May 24, 1958, Sandy married Richard E. Loeding in Birmingham, Michigan. Sandy and Richard were married 61 plus years. Sandra was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her family and her many friends.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Richard E. Loeding; her sons, Scott (Carol) Loeding of Romeo, Ml; Erik (Elyse) of Austin, TX; five grandchildren, Cameron, Caitlin (Ml), Graham, Cecilia & Miles (TX). Sandy was predeceased by her beloved siblings, Bruce & Peter Gross and Brenda Lemieux.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date in Michigan, notification to be sent as soon as a date can be determined. We hope that everyone can join us to celebrate Sandy and the beautiful woman we were lucky to have known, cherish and love.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 20 to May 24, 2020
