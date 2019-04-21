|
|
Sandra L. (nee Ash) Rummel
Plymouth Twp. - April 16, 2019 age 77. Beloved wife of 54 years to David L. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Liz) Rummel, Garth Rummel, and Julie (Rob) Rummel-Hudson. Proud grandmother of Schuyler Rummel-Hudson, Ben, Evelyn, Caroline, Henry, and Lydia Rummel. Memorial gathering, Wednesday, April 24th 4-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Family and friends will gather, Thursday, April 25th 10 AM until the 11 AM Memorial Service at Plymouth First United Methodist Church, 45201 N. Territorial Rd., Plymouth. Inurnment will follow after service in the Church Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, Plymouth First United Methodist Church, or PCCS Kiddie Kampus. To view the full notice or share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019