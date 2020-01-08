|
|
Sarah Katherine Geiger
Livonia - Sarah Katherine Geiger of Livonia, died suddenly January 2, 2020. She was 67 years old. Sarah was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Robert and Verna Lee Stewart. Sarah was the beloved wife of Peter Geiger and together they shared 39 years of marriage. Sarah is also survived by her two loving children Eric and Cory Geiger, and her two dear brothers Max (Audrey) Stewart, and Wayne (Trisha) Stewart. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, and her brother Robert Kim Stewart.
Cremation Services have been entrusted to the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, and a Memorial Service is scheduled for January 17th from 4 to 8 pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation in Sarah's name to the .
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020