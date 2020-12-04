Shaleen AtchinsonLincoln - Shaleen Atchinson, 68, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home.She was born September 13, 1952 to Mack and Lauretta (Schuler) Henry in Honolulu, HI. After a career in corporate event planning in California, she pursued her passion of retail boutique fashion consulting in both Chicago and Northville. She married Roger Atchinson on December 27, 1993 in Barrington IL. Shay was a caring soul who loved to entertain. An excellent cook, she loved to entertain and decorate for the season. She was a member of Lost Lake Woods Club since 1999, and owned a home there since 2014.Shay is survived by her husband, Roger, four stepchildren, Amy, Adam (Teri), Angela (Jeff), and Ali (Cody) Atchinson, seven grandchildren, Jaxon, Thomas, Megan, Jake, Sam, Regan, and Cameron, and one sister, Marty (Danny) Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dick Henry.Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln. A memorial service will be announced at at later date.