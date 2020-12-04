1/1
Shaleen Atchinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shaleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shaleen Atchinson

Lincoln - Shaleen Atchinson, 68, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born September 13, 1952 to Mack and Lauretta (Schuler) Henry in Honolulu, HI. After a career in corporate event planning in California, she pursued her passion of retail boutique fashion consulting in both Chicago and Northville. She married Roger Atchinson on December 27, 1993 in Barrington IL. Shay was a caring soul who loved to entertain. An excellent cook, she loved to entertain and decorate for the season. She was a member of Lost Lake Woods Club since 1999, and owned a home there since 2014.

Shay is survived by her husband, Roger, four stepchildren, Amy, Adam (Teri), Angela (Jeff), and Ali (Cody) Atchinson, seven grandchildren, Jaxon, Thomas, Megan, Jake, Sam, Regan, and Cameron, and one sister, Marty (Danny) Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dick Henry.

Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln. A memorial service will be announced at at later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gillies Funeral Homes
104 W Alger
Lincoln, MI 48742
(989) 736-8195
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved