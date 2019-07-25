Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Forester Square clubhouse
250 Jotham Ave.
Auburn Hills, MI
Sharon Ann Balser

Milford - Sharon Ann Balser a life long resident of Milford has gone to be with Jesus on July 14, 2019 after a struggle with cancer. Sharon worked in the Rite Aid Pharmacy for over 30 years. Sharon was passionate about Christmas & her 4 Grand Kids. She is survived by her 2 children Deanna & Michelle, Mother Meryl Genette, sister Jane and her 4 grandchildren Noah, Grace, Juliana & James. She will be truly missed. A memorial open house to celebrate her life will be held on August 4, 2019 from 12-4pm at the Forester Square clubhouse located at 250 Jotham Ave. Auburn Hills 48326. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Angela Hospice.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on July 25, 2019
