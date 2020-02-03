Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
Sharon K. Allen

Sharon K. Allen Obituary
Sharon K. Allen

Northville - Age 80. A lifelong resident of Northville, Sharon passed away after a long battle with cancer on January 26, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1939 to Austin Malcolm "Mike" and Inga Henrietta (nee Stamman) Allen. In 1958, she graduated from Northville High School then began a career in retail culminating with her retirement from Kroger. She had an incredibly strong faith in God and was a member of First Baptist Church of Wixom where she taught Sunday School for many years. She loved animals and always had a furry companion or two. She enjoyed being outside in her garden watching the birds and squirrels that she kept well-fed. She was creative, liked crafting with her family, and loved to receive handmade gifts. Sharon was a very jovial, loving, and devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. We will miss her "hi honey" greetings and her capturing family gatherings with her seemingly endless supply endless of disposable cameras.

She is survived by her brother Jim (Pat) Allen, nephew Scott (Dana), niece Shari, great-nieces Heather and Nicole, great nephew Justin, and stepmother Betty. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her dear friend Clay.

A graveside service was held last Monday at Rural Hill Cemetery in Northville. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Wixom at a later date. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the First Baptist Church of Wixom, 620 N. Wixom Road, Wixom, MI 48393 or the Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
