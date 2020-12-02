Sherry Ellsworth Almgreen



Sherry Ellsworth Almgreen, age 74, of Port Richey, Florida, a long-time resident of Westland and 1965 graduate of Livonia Franklin High School, died November 24, 2020 in Perry, Georgia.



She is survived by her husband Robert Almgreen, son Kevin, daughter Michelle, two grandchildren, a great grandchild, half-brother Duke Ellsworth and many friends in Michigan, North Carolina and Florida.



She was predeceased by her parents Ted and Gwen Ellsworth and her brother Rex Ellsworth.



A memorial service for Mrs. Almgreen will be held at a later date.









