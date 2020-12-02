1/
Sherry Ellsworth Almgreen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Ellsworth Almgreen

Sherry Ellsworth Almgreen, age 74, of Port Richey, Florida, a long-time resident of Westland and 1965 graduate of Livonia Franklin High School, died November 24, 2020 in Perry, Georgia.

She is survived by her husband Robert Almgreen, son Kevin, daughter Michelle, two grandchildren, a great grandchild, half-brother Duke Ellsworth and many friends in Michigan, North Carolina and Florida.

She was predeceased by her parents Ted and Gwen Ellsworth and her brother Rex Ellsworth.

A memorial service for Mrs. Almgreen will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved