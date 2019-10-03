|
Shirley Johnson
Westland - Shirley Johnson of Westland, Michigan, born February 10,1931, passed away on September 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Johnson, parents Lawrence and Louise Stine, and brother Howard Stine.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters; Linda Thompson, Susan (Mike) Dankert, and Nancy Johnson.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, by brother Kenneth (Jean) Stine, sister Sandra Lorenz and many beloved nieces and nephews.
No service is planned. Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the .
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019