Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Shirley Mae Westphal

Shirley Mae Westphal Obituary
Shirley Mae Westphal

Tecumseh - Shirley Mae Westphal passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12th, at her home in Tecumseh. Her husband, Theodore Thomas Westphal and her daughter, Cory Montagano of Sarasota, FL, were by her side. Shirley was born in Manchester and was the only child of Oscar Julius and Dorothy Mae Eschelbach.

In addition to her husband, Theodore, Shirley was survived by three daughters, Cindy Dempsey (Terrence), Colby Westphal and Cory Montagano (Pat). Also two grandchildren, Thomas Singer (Cecilia Alcala) and Brittany Haley, and last but not least one great-granddaughter, Bianca Singer. Bianca was born on Ted and Shirley's wedding anniversary, five years ago.

A special Thanks to all the caregivers that have helped Shirley and Ted during the last three years … especially Katie, Krissy and Pamela.

The Family requests any donations be made to Michaeljfox.org for Parkinson's Disease or Dementiasociety.org, in Shirley's name. No service will be held at this time.

Complete obituary may be found at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

logo




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on July 25, 2019
