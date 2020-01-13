|
|
Sonny Grey Edwards
Sonny Grey Edwards a former resident of Milford currently residing in Mt Pleasant Michigan passed away January 10, 2020 at the age of 84.
Preceding him in death are his wife of 60 years Patricia, Brother Coda (Beryl) Edwards, and Grandson Mason Lee, He is survived by daughters Cheryl Lee of White Lake Township, Linda (Stephen) Bollinger of Commerce Township, Jill (Jack) Sutton of Mt Pleasant, Michigan, six Grandchildren Ryan (Missy) Lee, Lauren Bollinger, Stephen Bollinger, Trever Sutton, Shane Sutton, Tiffany (Jeremy) Ford, four Great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
While residing in Milford Sonny attended the Milford Methodist Church. Sonny was a Graduate of Michigan Technological University, and was in ROTC while attending, later serving in the United States Air Force as a Navigator obtaining the rank of Captain. Sonny retired from the General Motors Proving grounds and enjoyed retirement life at Canadian Lakes, Mecosta County Michigan. While at Canadian lakes Sonny served on the Property Tax Review Board, participated in the Bridge Club, and enjoyed fishing on the local lakes with an occasional fishing trip to Lake Michigan. Sonny also enjoyed building projects, participating in building three houses and two garages while in retirement.
A Funeral Service will be at Lynch & Sons Funeral, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Saturday, January 18 at 1 PM. Friends may gather from 11AM until time of service. Burial will take place at Milford Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the Family is requesting donations in Sonny's name to Alzheimer's Disease Research or Prestige Centre Assisted Living Mt Pleasant Michigan.
For further information please call Lynch & Sons Funeral Home at 248-684-6645 or www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020