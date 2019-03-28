|
Stephen P. Newman
Milford - Stephen P. Newman, a longtime resident of Highland and a native of Milford, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on March 21, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. He was 82 years old. Steve was a 1954 graduate of Milford High School and a lifetime car fanatic. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Sharon J. Newman; his daughters, Stephanie Good and Stacey (Doron Peleg) Newman; granddaughters, Lauren and Rachel Good, and their father, John Good; grandson, Sean Peleg; brother, Gerry (Jane) Newman, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and many dear friends, including colleagues at General Motors, Pontiac Motor and Ford Automotive. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlington "Cy" and Winifred "Winnie" Newman. Memorial visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons, 404 E. Liberty Street, Milford on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Memorials may be made in his name to Community Sharing or to Great Lakes Caring Hospice. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-694-6645
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019