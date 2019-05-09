Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
47650 N. Territorial Rd.
Plymouth, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
47650 N. Territorial Rd.
Plymouth, MI
Steve F. Hanis


Steve F. Hanis Obituary
Steve F. Hanis

Plymouth - age 91, passed away on April 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Dear father of Patricia (Lyle) Coy, Catherine (Terry) Maxwell, Steven (Marie) Hanis, Theresa (Jeffrey) Stevens, and William (Laura) Hanis. Proud grandpa of 13 and great grandpa of 11. Visitation, Tuesday, May 14th 2-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. In state Wednesday, May 15th 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 47650 N. Territorial Rd., (at Beck) Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to Capuchins Soup Kitchen. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 9 to May 12, 2019
