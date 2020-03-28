|
Steven Alexander Smith
Johnson City, TN - Steven Alexander Smith, born April 23rd, 1950, passed away March 24, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his wife, also of Milford, Ann Marie Franz Smith and daughter, Courtney Smith Berry. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Frances H and Bartlett B Smith of Milford and a baby boy. Brothers are John B Smith of Chelsea, MI, and Christopher B and David L Smith both of Milford and sister, Sarah S Redmond, of Summerville, SC. Steve graduated from Milford High in 1968. Steve served in the Marine Corp in the Vietnam War. He is now at peace.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Mar. 28 to Apr. 2, 2020