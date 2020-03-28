Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Alexander Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Alexander Smith Obituary
Steven Alexander Smith

Johnson City, TN - Steven Alexander Smith, born April 23rd, 1950, passed away March 24, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his wife, also of Milford, Ann Marie Franz Smith and daughter, Courtney Smith Berry. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Frances H and Bartlett B Smith of Milford and a baby boy. Brothers are John B Smith of Chelsea, MI, and Christopher B and David L Smith both of Milford and sister, Sarah S Redmond, of Summerville, SC. Steve graduated from Milford High in 1968. Steve served in the Marine Corp in the Vietnam War. He is now at peace.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Mar. 28 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -