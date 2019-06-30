|
Steven Vance Papp
Southfield - Steven Vance Papp, aka "Pappy", 68, passed suddenly and peacefully into the hands of God on May 1st.
He was a native of Southfield, a long-time former member of Highland Park Baptist Church, a 1969 graduate of Southfield High School, and attended O.C.C.
Steve was a talented rock & roll musician who played bass guitar in many Detroit bands. He later built a successful career in the automotive industry as a Product Manager for JCI and Toyota. He and his wife retired to South Carolina in 2017.
Steve had a deep love for God, his family, and many friends. He had wide interests, many hobbies, and an outstanding sense of humor.
Steve is survived by his wife Priscilla, brother Greg Papp, sister Mary Mack, 2 daughters, Stephanie Montney and Angela Ramos, and his lifelong friend Cass Haboian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregory Papp Sr. and Sophie Vance Papp.
A private "Celebration of Life" is planned for the family in South Carolina.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on June 30, 2019