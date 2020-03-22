Resources
Stuart Kaye Jeske Obituary
Raleigh NC - Stuart Jeske, 87, of Raleigh NC, passed away on March 21, 2020.

Stuart was born on August 5, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan to Walter Jeske and Estelle Kauffman Jeske. Stuart was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Barbara. He is survived by sons Stephen (Tamara) of Birmingham, MI, Michael (Lea Anne) of Clemmons, NC, and Robert (Katherine) of Chapel Hill, NC. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Stuart was a graduate of Albion College in Albion, Michigan. Following graduation, he started a career as a sales manager in the lamp division of General Electric, where he worked for over 40 years until his retirement. Stuart was a long-time coach and President of the Birmingham, Michigan Little League. He also served on the board of directors of the Birmingham YMCA. Stuart was an avid golfer, a fan of his beloved Detroit Tigers, and passionate follower of Michigan Wolverines sports.

During retirement, Stuart and Barbara escaped the cold and snow by relocating to Chapel Hill, NC, and later moved to Raleigh, making many new friends along the way, continuing to play golf, and volunteering at the UNC Children's Hospital.

Memorials may be made to The Centers for Exceptional Children, 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or to the UNC Children's Hospital, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, NC, 27514.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020
