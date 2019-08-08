|
|
Sue "See" Brandberry
Milford - Sue "See" Brandberry passed away on July 15, 2019 in Florida at the age of "76". Sue was a very long time resident of Milford. Sue spent all her school life in Milford from grade school through High School and graduated from Milford High School with the class of 1960. Sue was also a Milford business woman and ran her own beauty shop for years. As was her request she has been cremated for a later interment in the Highland Cemetery.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019