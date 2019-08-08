Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Brandberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue "See" Brandberry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue "See" Brandberry Obituary
Sue "See" Brandberry

Milford - Sue "See" Brandberry passed away on July 15, 2019 in Florida at the age of "76". Sue was a very long time resident of Milford. Sue spent all her school life in Milford from grade school through High School and graduated from Milford High School with the class of 1960. Sue was also a Milford business woman and ran her own beauty shop for years. As was her request she has been cremated for a later interment in the Highland Cemetery.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.