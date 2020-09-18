Sue Colling Gniewek
Livonia - Our wonderful mother, Sue Colling Gniewek, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, just weeks before her 84th birthday. She died peacefully at home with her family surrounding her after suffering many years with Alzheimer's. She was predeceased by her husband, Conrad Gniewek, son, Lane Jae, brother, Elliott Colling and sisters Colleen Reisig and Joan Colling. She was an amazing mother to Jolie (Ed) Snow, Kyle and Torin, loving Grammy to Kori and Kendal Snow, and Gramma-in-law to Alex Hill and Owen and Jocelyn Snow.
Sue participated in many aspects of her community before her illness. She was a para-pro in the Special Ed department at Stevenson High School for many years. When her children were young she served on the PTA, Arts Commission and assisted with local political campaigns. She was an avid gardener and creative cook. She had a special knack for making everyone feel welcome and loved.
A celebration of her life will be held outside in the Snow's garden, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. We invite you to share your stories and memories with us starting at 3:00 p.m. Light hors d'oeuvres and desserts will be served. We will be COVID cautious. Please RSVP to Jolie via phone or Facebook Messenger. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
.