|
|
Suzanne Crankshaw
St. Simons Island, GA - Suzanne Rhodes Crankshaw of St. Simons Island, Georgia, 82 years of age, departed this life Friday the 6th of December 2019 at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Georgia. Suzanne was born in Akron, Ohio on the 30th of June 1937. She studied Dietetics at Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio. As a Registered Dietician, her long and successful career culminated in serving as Director of Dietetics at Beaumont Health (William Beaumont Hospital) in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Suzanne, along with her husband of 60 years, James, and her sons, Brooks and Scott, were longtime residents of the Birmingham / Bloomfield area. In lieu of flowers or donations, your thoughts can be shared with the family at [email protected]
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020