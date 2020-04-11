Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Kannisto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Wirkkunen Kannisto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Wirkkunen Kannisto Obituary
Sylvia Wirkkunen Kannisto

Farmington Hills - Sylvia Wirkkunen Kannisto, 99, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Arthur W. Kannisto, her parents, Otto and Aina Wirkkunen of Gackle, North Dakota and four brothers. She was the loving mother of five children, Rodney Kannisto (Cara); Renee Romps (Timothy); Susan Bauer (Phil); Charles Kannisto (Carol) and Mark Kannisto (Carrie). She leaves behind numerous adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren who called her "Mummu". She was an active member of the Finnish Center Association for many years, and was known for her love of Detroit sports. Her warm smile and kindness will be missed by all. A memorial service and burial will take place at a later date in Michigan's upper peninsula. Funeral arrangements by: Thayer-Rock Funeral Home.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 11 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -