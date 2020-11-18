Tamera Lynn (Neal) Boman
2/28/1957- 11/6/2020
Born in Chillicothe,MO, she grew up in Plymouth, MI. She was 63 at her final rest in Plymouth, MI. She made a career in the dental field. She loved water, sea life and the tropical climates.
Survived by: Mother,Elda (Griffith) Augustine (Charles Bennett) Siblings : Angela (Neal) Kozak (Roman), Melody (Neal )Pigao (Wilbert), Cindy (Neal )Racz (Stephen), Joni (Neal) Karim (Mohammad), John Clint Neal III (Michelle) Step-Mother Karlene (Larry Davies). Many Nieces, Nephews, Great nieces, great nephews.
Preceded in death, her partner Garry Miller of 20 years. Father John Clinton Neal Jr. Step father Ray Augustine. Sister Nicole Neal-Clayton, and great niece Jada.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations in memory of Tamera Lynn( Neal) Boman. Suggested below:
Humane society or Cancer foundation, Oakland County Animal Shelter, 1200 Telegraph Rd. #42E, Pontiac,MI. 48341 Online Donors :oakgov.com/pet adoption, they have an Amazon wishlist.
OR:
Trinity Health-Michigan, St Joseph Mercy Health System, P.O. Box 7410140, Chicago,IL. 60674-0140 Or Online donors :www.stjoeshealth.org www.schrader-howell.com
The family will meet at a later date for a private memorial.