Services
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Teandra O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teandra Birely O'Brien


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teandra Birely O'Brien Obituary
Teandra Birely O'Brien

- - Teandra Birely O'Brien, age 43, passed away August 17, 2019 after her courageous battle with cancer. Teandra was born in Livonia to David and Jean Birely on January 13, 1976. She taught at Sayre Elementary for 18 years at different grade levels, 3rd grade being the most recent. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother, beloved daughter and sister and caring teacher and friend. Teandra is survived by her husband Patrick; daughters: Alexandra Jade, Samantha Makena and Danielle Caitlyn; mother Jean Birely, brothers Timothy Birely and Anthony Birely and sister Terri Lynn Papanastasopoulos. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or .

logo




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now