Teandra Birely O'Brien
- - Teandra Birely O'Brien, age 43, passed away August 17, 2019 after her courageous battle with cancer. Teandra was born in Livonia to David and Jean Birely on January 13, 1976. She taught at Sayre Elementary for 18 years at different grade levels, 3rd grade being the most recent. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother, beloved daughter and sister and caring teacher and friend. Teandra is survived by her husband Patrick; daughters: Alexandra Jade, Samantha Makena and Danielle Caitlyn; mother Jean Birely, brothers Timothy Birely and Anthony Birely and sister Terri Lynn Papanastasopoulos. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or .
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2019