Tedd M. Wallace


1951 - 2019
Tedd M. Wallace Obituary
Tedd M. Wallace

South Lyon - Tedd M. Wallace, age 68, passed away September 10, 2019. He was born June 11, 1951 in South Lyon, Michigan, son of the late James and Norma Wallace. He was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lions Club and the Upper Peninsula Club.

Tedd Wallace was the embodiment of this great city of South Lyon. A genuine caring person to all walks of life. Tedd was a prominent pillar within this everchanging community. An entire lifes evolution that all blossomed in South Lyon as a; Student, Janitor, Teacher, Jim Dandy Car Wash Owner, Lyons Club Member, Local sports broadcaster, Volunteer to Local events, Historian, Writer, Grand Marshall, Mayor, Councilman, Husband, Father, Grandfather, and a Best friend to so many. South Lyon will never be the same without this beautiful man's presence.

Tedd is survived by his beloved wife, Ellen; his children: Drew Wallace, Aaron (Christina) Wallace, Steve (Angelle Hall) Metzner and Amy Metzner; his grandchildren: Connor, Cameron, Carson and Chase and a baby granddaughter on the way. Tedd is also survived by his brother, Greg (Sandy Heinz) Wallace. He was preceded in death by one brother, and his parents.

Visitation was held Friday, September 13 at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, South Lyon. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, September 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, South Lyon. Tedd was laid to rest in South Lyon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.phillipsfuneral.com

logo




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Sept. 19, 2019
