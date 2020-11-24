1/1
Thelma M. McIntosh
{ "" }
Thelma M. McIntosh

Thelma M. McIntosh, (nee Forberg) 98 , passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1922 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to Roy and Mary(McCann) Forberg. A long time resident of Detroit, Thelma attended the College of New Rochelle in New Rochelle New York. She was married to the love of her life, Edward W. McIntosh on October 5, 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward and her son Paul.

Thelma will be sadly missed by many friends and family. She had the rare gift of making everyone who crossed her path feel so special. Thelma was a loving sister to the late Jack Forberg and late Carol (Schneider) Forberg, Charles Forberg and Mariette (Beuglet) Forberg. Loving sister-in-law of the late James McIntosh (Sally), Mary LeVeque Kaylor (Dean) and the late, Bonnie Palmer. Mother of Timothy, the late Paul and Kathy (Knighton) McIntosh, Edward and Mary Beth (Montroy) McIntosh, Mary (McIntosh) Rudzinski and Paul Rudzinski, grandmother of John and Lauren (Frith) Rudzinski, Lauren (Rudzinski) Meissen and Brad Meissen, Kelly (McIntosh) Nicholas and Christopher Nicholas, Scott McIntosh and Sara (Schafer) McIntosh, Caroline Rudzinski, Matthew McIntosh, Michael McIntosh and Caitlin Dwyer, Jacqueline (Rudzinski) Breen and Mark Breen, Erin McIntosh, great grandmother of 15 great grand children.

Her family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at McCormick Assisted Living in Green Bay and the compassionate caregivers of AseraCare Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Due to Covid restrictions a Memorial mass will be held in Detroit at a later date.




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
