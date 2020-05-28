Theodore J. Potok
Ted Potok passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 19, 2020, at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane (Przekota), their 4 children Felicia (Patrick), Michelle (Eric), Tim (Andrea) and Steve, sister Virginia, nine grandchildren, and many other family and friends.
Burial and celebration of life will be determined at a later date and coordinated through Modetz Funeral home in Rochester, MI. www.modetzfuneralhomes.com Donations can be made to the Livonia St. Aidan's choir or www.FightingBlindness.org
Ted Potok passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 19, 2020, at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane (Przekota), their 4 children Felicia (Patrick), Michelle (Eric), Tim (Andrea) and Steve, sister Virginia, nine grandchildren, and many other family and friends.
Burial and celebration of life will be determined at a later date and coordinated through Modetz Funeral home in Rochester, MI. www.modetzfuneralhomes.com Donations can be made to the Livonia St. Aidan's choir or www.FightingBlindness.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 28 to Jun. 7, 2020.