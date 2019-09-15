|
|
Theodore Orville "Ted" Brown
Plymouth - Theodore Orville "Ted" Brown, 68 of Plymouth, MI died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Weirton Medical Center. Born on June 28, 1951 in Steubenville, OH a son of the late Harold Orville and Enola Mae (Boyles) Brown. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan (Taylor) Brown; his daughter Kelly Renee Brown of Lynchburg, Va; a granddaughter, Mckenna Brown; a stepdaughter, Christine Lazarecki of MI; four sisters, Barb Puzines of Melbourne, FL, Caroline Brown of Memphis, TN, Sandy Casinelli of Follansbee, WV, and Erika (Clay) Smith of Aiken, SC; several nieces and nephews also surive.
Ted graduated from Mingo High School. He retired from Leoni Industries where he worked as an inhouse salesman. Ted's zest for life was riding motorcycles, boating on Lake Huron, and spending time with his wife, Susan in Key West, FL.
A Memorial Gathering will be at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home on Friday, September 13th from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019