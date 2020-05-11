Services
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Thomas Allen Tucker Sr.

Thomas Allen Tucker Sr. Obituary
Thomas Allen Tucker, Sr

Alma - Thomas Allen Tucker, Sr. age 90 of Alma and formerly of Garden City passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Masonic Pathways, Alma.

Tom was born September 18, 1929, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the son of Jack and Leona (Richardson) Tucker. On September 23, 1950, in Detroit, Tom married Betty Lou Gaulden, his loving wife of 69 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps at the end of World War II. Tom retired from Mobil Oil Corporation as a truck driver. He was a lifelong Mason. Tom loved sports, especially boxing, which he even participated in during his younger years. He was an avid Detroit Tigers and Lions fan. But most importantly, Tom loved his family and was a very proud husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Betty Lou Tucker; 3 sons, Thomas (Joan) Tucker, Jr. of Grass Lake, Steven (Linda) Tucker of Jackson and James (Marnie) Tucker of Chelsea; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Robert Flack and Charles Tucker.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Thomas' obituary online or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 11 to May 17, 2020
