Milford - Thomas E. Sullivan, age 65, of Milford, passed away March 9, 2019. He was born August 3, 1953 in Battle Creek, Michigan, son of Charles and the late Mildred Sullivan. Tom was a graduate of Battle Creek Lakeview High School, class of 1971. He then attended Michigan State University where he graduated in 1975. Tom had a successful tax preparation business and also became an estate professional. He is survived by his father, Charles Sullivan of Battle Creek, MI; his brothers: Mark Sullivan of Battle Creek, MI, and Dan (Jo) Sullivan of Houston, TX. Tom is also survived by his niece and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen in 2001 and his mother. A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 16 at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, 122 West Lake Street, South Lyon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kellogg Eye Center or Common Ground. www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019