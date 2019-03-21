Services
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Sullivan


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Thomas E. Sullivan Obituary
Thomas E. Sullivan

Milford - Thomas E. Sullivan, age 65, of Milford, passed away March 9, 2019. He was born August 3, 1953 in Battle Creek, Michigan, son of Charles and the late Mildred Sullivan. Tom was a graduate of Battle Creek Lakeview High School, class of 1971. He then attended Michigan State University where he graduated in 1975. Tom had a successful tax preparation business and also became an estate professional. He is survived by his father, Charles Sullivan of Battle Creek, MI; his brothers: Mark Sullivan of Battle Creek, MI, and Dan (Jo) Sullivan of Houston, TX. Tom is also survived by his niece and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen in 2001 and his mother. A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 16 at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, 122 West Lake Street, South Lyon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kellogg Eye Center or Common Ground. www.phillipsfuneral.com

logo




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now