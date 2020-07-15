Thomas H. Dooley
Plymouth - Dooley, Thomas H. of Plymouth, Michigan, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side on July 10, 2020. Tom was born on January 29, 1931 to Edward and Elfrieda Dooley in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he lived until his family relocated to the Detroit area. He attended University of Detroit Jesuit High School and, during his sophomore year, met the love of his life and best friend forever, Patricia McCoy. They were married in 1952, the summer before his senior year at the University of Michigan. He continued his education, earning his Master of Business Administration from U of M in 1954.
Tom was a member of ROTC throughout college and after graduating, served in the armed forces for two years. Upon completion of his service, Tom began work with the public accounting firm of Touche Ross & Co., earning his CPA. He continued his career as Controller of American National Bank in Kalamazoo, Michigan and then returned to the Detroit area as Senior Vice President and Controller at Manufacturer's National Bank (currently Comerica Inc.). In 1982, Tom relocated to Los Angeles, California to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at California Federal Savings and Loan. As CFO, he presided over the largest IPO within the financial industry at that time. Tom and Pat enjoyed many new adventures on the west coast. In 1988, Tom accepted the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Oakwood Health System in Dearborn bringing Tom and Pat back home to Michigan. In addition to his responsibilities as CFO he established Oakwoods' first senior living community, Oakwood Commons. Tom retired from Oakwood in 1997. Tom and Pat enjoyed their retirement years immensely, with winters in Florida and summers in Michigan, playing golf and spending time with friends and family.
One of Tom's favorite past times was golf, a lifelong interest which he enthusiastically shared with his sons. He was pleased to claim two hole-in-ones in his lifetime and 10 championship wins at Orchard Lake and Meadowbrook Country Club tournaments. More important to Tom was the time he was able to spend with his children and grandchildren on family vacations and numerous holiday gathering at everyone's home. He was very proud of all his children and grandchildren.
Tom's Catholic faith served as the foundation for the way he lived his life. Tom's dedication to work and a successful and rewarding career was only surpassed by his love and dedication to his wife and six children (and later daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great grandchild). With thoughtful and patient guidance, Tom and Pat instilled strong moral values by example and through communication during lively family dinners, weekly mass and devotion, and annual joy-filled vacations. They exemplified the significance of taking responsibility, working hard, caring for others, but also the importance of having a positive attitude and enjoying life.
Tom's love will continue to live on in those he leaves behind while they look forward to the day when they will be reunited. Tom is survived by six children Roger (Kathy) Dooley, Dennis (Carol) Dooley, Alyce (Bruce) Cummings, Kathleen Hadley, Jennifer (Joe) Cruitt and Tom (Chu Yun) Dooley; fourteen grandchildren: Brittany, John and Eric Dooley, Ryan and Chris Dooley, Kyle Cummings and Chelsea (Kevin) Keeton and great grandson Palmer Keeton, Sean (Marie), Beth, Christina and Colleen Hadley and Patrick (Molly), William and Tim Cruitt. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Dooley, his parents Edward and Elfrieda Dooley and three brothers, Roger Dooley, Edward (Martha) Dooley, and John (Kay) Dooley.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00PM until 7:30PM at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth, Michigan with a Rosary at 7:30PM. The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, July 18, at 10:00AM with visitation 9-10AM prior to mass at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 North Haggerty Rd., Plymouth. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery for immediate family members. Memorial contributions can be made to Susan G. Komen at ww5.komen.org
. Share your memories at www.schrader-howell.com
.
While in attendance at the Visitation and Funeral Mass, in observance of State of Michigan guidance and for the well-being of all guests and family members, we ask all guests to wear masks at all times and socially distance at 6 feet unless you live in the same household.
If you have recently traveled from a Covid-19 hot spot, had any Covid-19 symptoms or been exposed to someone who is Covid-19 positive, rather than attending the Visitation or Funeral, please take advantage of viewing the Funeral or Rosary from the live stream of the events made available on the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home website. Please click on the Tribute Wall tab above Friday night at 7:55PM for the Rosary and Saturday morning at 9:55AM to begin viewing the Funeral Mass. You may also enter condolences or fond memories, pictures or videos on Tom's tribute wall which the family will enjoy seeing as they reflect on a life well lived.