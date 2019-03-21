Services
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas L. Prowse Obituary
Thomas L. Prowse

- - Thomas L. Prowse, age 80, passed away March 17, 2019. He was born in 1939 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, son of the late Mary and Thomas Prowse. He graduated from Cody High School in Detroit, class of 1957. Following high school and college, Tom graduated from Wayne State school of Law. He began his professional career as prosecuting Attorney in Crystal Falls, Michigan. After his time in Crystal Falls, Tom spent the remainder of his career with the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission prior to his retirement. He is survived by his cousins: Anne (Rob) Musial, Robert (Cindy) Lile, Jean Prowse and several other cousins. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles. Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 20 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00PM at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, 122 West Lake Street, South Lyon. Memorial donations may be made to Fort Street Open Door, 631 West Fort Street, Detroit, MI 48226. phillipsfuneral.com



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019
