Timothy R. Dickinson
Timothy R. Dickinson, age 73, a lifelong resident of Northville, passed away November 29, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1947 at Sessions Hospital in Northville, Michigan. Tim was the devoted son of Wendell and Ruth (Barker) Dickinson. He enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served during Vietnam in the 101st Airborne Division. He was a dedicated life member of the Northville VFW post 4012. Tim was united in marriage to Fay A. Kaiser on March 7, 1970; they celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage this last March. He is survived by his wife, Fay Dickinson and his children, Jon Dickinson and Jennifer Dickinson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tim graduated from Northville High School; Class of 1966. He continued his education at Schoolcraft College and completed his undergraduate at Eastern Michigan University where he earned a bachelor's degree in History with a minor in Art. Tim was a mail carrier at the Northville Post Office for 33 years; he retired in 2002.
He was a Master Mason and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and was continually active at all levels with the Northville Masonic Lodge. He was an enthusiastic member of several living history groups helping to preserve American history and promote patriotism. Including French and Indian War, Revolutionary War, Civil War, WWII, and medieval reenactment with the Society for Creative Anachronism.
Tim was involved with the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary of citizen volunteers serving America. He was promoted to Lt. Colonel and exhibited the core values of integrity, excellence, and respect throughout his life. Tim was highly creative and enjoyed painting with acrylics. He also liked woodworking and photography. Tim was an enthusiastic historian who appreciated the thrill of research and educating others. He recently researched his genealogy and discovered his birth family.
A memorial service will be held at a time when family can celebrate his life with everyone who knew and loved Tim. During this difficult time, please make sure to reach out to the family by leaving your thoughts online, with a card, or with a phone call.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Arrangements by Casterline Funeral Home.