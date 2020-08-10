Timothy S. Pryson
August 8, 2020 Age 57. Loving husband of Rosemarie. Dear father of Victoria and Scott Pryson. Son of Karen Boss and Michael(Marlene) Pryson . Grandson of Angie Wittrock. Brother of Michael T.(Lori) Pryson, Briana "Buffy" Pryson (Will) Simpson, Joel Pryson and Mikelle Martin. Uncle of Paige, Haylie, Chloe and Patrick. Tim was a Senior Manager of Engineering at Yazaki North America and loyal employee for 33 years. He was a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers. He loved home improvements and being Mr. Fix-It. Tim was an avid golfer and bowler, and enjoyed tennis at the Novi Sports Club. He loved to snowboard with his children, Victoria and Scott. Visitation 4-8 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave., Novi MI 48375 (248-348-1800). Funeral mass 10:30 am Friday, August 14, 2020 @St. James Catholic Church 46325 Ten Mile Rd. Novi. With visitation 10 am until time of mass Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kalamazoo, MI. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society
, United Way or Midwest Rabbit Rescue and Re-Home. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralHome.com
