1/1
Timothy S. Pryson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy S. Pryson

August 8, 2020 Age 57. Loving husband of Rosemarie. Dear father of Victoria and Scott Pryson. Son of Karen Boss and Michael(Marlene) Pryson . Grandson of Angie Wittrock. Brother of Michael T.(Lori) Pryson, Briana "Buffy" Pryson (Will) Simpson, Joel Pryson and Mikelle Martin. Uncle of Paige, Haylie, Chloe and Patrick. Tim was a Senior Manager of Engineering at Yazaki North America and loyal employee for 33 years. He was a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers. He loved home improvements and being Mr. Fix-It. Tim was an avid golfer and bowler, and enjoyed tennis at the Novi Sports Club. He loved to snowboard with his children, Victoria and Scott. Visitation 4-8 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave., Novi MI 48375 (248-348-1800). Funeral mass 10:30 am Friday, August 14, 2020 @St. James Catholic Church 46325 Ten Mile Rd. Novi. With visitation 10 am until time of mass Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kalamazoo, MI. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society, United Way or Midwest Rabbit Rescue and Re-Home. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved