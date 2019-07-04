|
|
Verna Kozara
Canton - Verna Kozara, age 95, passed away June 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Marv (Barb), Lorraine (Tom Voltattorni) Laible, Dennis (Jackie), Gary (Barb) and Diane (John) Jarosh. Proud grandmother of Julianna, Erika (Rick) Bierd, Charlie Laible, John (Grace) Laible, Sarah (Chris) Hopkins, Robert Laible, Tricia (Kris) Peters, Shannon (Leo) Banks, Sean, Shane (Tiffany), Shelby and Nick (Kelly) Matijega. Great-grandmother of 22 and great-great-grandmother of 5. She was predeceased by her brothers Donald "Doc" Kopka, Frank Kopka Jr., Joseph Kopka, John Kopka, Leo Kopka and her sisters Beatrice Wavra, Blanche McQuarter, Hilda Dunham, Irene Hodak and Reta Benton. Visitation for Verna will be held on Tuesday, July 2, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 851 N. Canton Center Rd., Canton. She will lie in state on Wednesday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m. until the time of her funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley Rd., Canton. Burial will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery, Pinconning. Memorial donations are appreciated to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from July 4 to July 7, 2019