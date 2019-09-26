Services
Virginia B. Fehlig


1918 - 2019
Virginia B. Fehlig Obituary
Virginia B. Fehlig

Plymouth - Fehlig, Virginia B., September 20, 2019 age 100 of Plymouth. Beloved wife of the late William G. Fehlig. Loving mother of David (Holly), and Patricia (the late David) Tome. Proud grandmother of David (Maria), Jeff (Nancy), Brian (Sabrina) Tome, Catherine Tome, Jeff (Chitose) Hanert, & Jill (George) Carroll. Great grandmother of Brittany, Makayla, Brenden, Justin, Jeremy, Justen, Jordan, Reed, Owen, Luke, Brandon, Mia, Cedrik, & Ezme and Great Great Grandmother of Jace & Emery. Arrangements by Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Plymouth, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Plymouth Historical Society. Interment Riverside Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
