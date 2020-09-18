Wanda Garren

1/1
Belleville - "Wanda Kay Baby" Garren, September 17, 2020 age 66 of Belleville. Loving mother of Bernadette (John) McDonald and Jacob (Ashley) Bowen. Proud grandmother of Charlotte, Kayla, George, Dylan, Lura and Jack. Beloved daughter of the late Homer and the late Alice Garren. Dear sister of Homer Jr., Sandra, Rayburn, Elizabeth and the late Luretta. Wanda loved to spend time with family and friends. She loved good food and music. Wanda was a two-time cancer survivor. Memorial Service Saturday, September 26th 12 PM at Cornerstone Christian Church, 44500 Willis Road in Sumpter Township. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 20450 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, MI 48076. Arrangements entrusted with Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Westland. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sep. 18 to Sep. 27, 2020.
