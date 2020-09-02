1/1
Warren Mewhorter
1928 - 2020
Warren Mewhorter

Mewhorter, Warren, an army Signal Corps member and former letter carrier, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. His parents were Marion and Nadine (McMahan) Mewhorter. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Fessler) Mewhorter and two daughters Linda McCarthy and Randi Mewhorter. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Kevin McCarthy and grandson Sean McCarthy. He enjoyed rock hunting, fishing, scuba diving and walking in nature, photography and astronomy. Please visit www.howepeterson.com for service details. Interment will be at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens, Marion, Ohio.






Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Memories & Condolences

August 25, 2020
My husband Robert O Zimmerman worked many years with Warren at the Westland Post Office, they loved lovingly harass each other every year on Ohio/Michigan Football game day. Warren always wore his red and Grey Ohio shirt just to cause a stir. All in fun, it was my husbands favorite Saturday to work. Warren was a great guy, my condolences to Warren’s Wife and Family, may Warren RIP with my husband and all those great Postal Carriers.
Ann Zimmerman
Coworker
August 25, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of the loss your father, Randi. I always loved hearing your stories about his days carrying the mail! I know this will be a difficult time for your mom, sister and family as you have also dealt with so much grief in your lives. I wish you healing and peace.
Dana Szanti
Friend
