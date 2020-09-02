My husband Robert O Zimmerman worked many years with Warren at the Westland Post Office, they loved lovingly harass each other every year on Ohio/Michigan Football game day. Warren always wore his red and Grey Ohio shirt just to cause a stir. All in fun, it was my husbands favorite Saturday to work. Warren was a great guy, my condolences to Warren’s Wife and Family, may Warren RIP with my husband and all those great Postal Carriers.

Ann Zimmerman

Coworker