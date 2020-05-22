|
|
Pastor William Charles Lindholm
Livonia - Age 88. May 9, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Patricia Lindholm for 65 years. Loving father to William Jr., Jana (Carleton) Britt and the late Jonell Lindholm. Dear Grandfather of Rachel and Lauren Britt. Brother to John Lindholm, Mike Ivey and the late Mary (Lindholm) Goeth. He is also survived by his sister in law Jean Johnson and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Harry Will Funeral Home, 37000 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48152 on Friday, June 5, from 3 to 8 p.m. Instate at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 14175 Farmington Road, Livonia, on Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. with funeral at 12 p.m. Please share a memory at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 22 to May 31, 2020