William "Don" Donald Vore
Highland - William "Don" Donald Vore, of Highland, Michigan, born on June 28, 1936 passed away peacefully in his sleep at age 82 on April 24, 2019 in Milford, Michigan. Don was born in Pontiac, raised in Evart and served in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, GA from 1953 to 1956. He met and married his wife Carole of 60 years in Evart, then moved to Highland to raise his family. He worked as a department head for most of his 41 years at Hi-Mill Mfg in Highland, retiring in 2004. Don was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Mary Vore and his brothers, Larry (Joan) and Jim. Don is survived by his wife Carole; son, Rick (Melissa); daughters, Belinda Booher (Scott) and Bonnie Roberts (Jim); sisters, Barbara Vore of Reed City, Carol Milligan (Mike) of Paris, and Patricia Tiedt (Alan) of Sears; five grandchildren, Zachary, Kathryn and Molly Vore and Grant and Andrew Booher; and aunts, Honorah Presnell and Lois Bilbey and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Don had a passion for fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was a proud member of the American Legion. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Patrick Tiedt, on Saturday, May 25 at 1:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 510 W. Commerce St., Milford, Michigan, 48381.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 23, 2019