William Raymond Ryburn
Arroyo Hondo, NM - Arroyo Hondo, New Mexico - Passed away July 4, 2019 at the age of 92. William (Bill) was born August 24, 1926 in Billings, Montana to Raymond and Shelda Ryburn and brother of the late Shelda (Leeper) Ryburn. Bill grew up in Cody, Wyoming then moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Bill graduated from the University of Michigan. Bill became an Ensign in the US Navy ROTC while attending University. There he met his wife of 65 years Frances Dalby Hannan who preceded him in death in 2016, Bill is survived by his son Charles William Ryburn of Michigan. After College Bill and Frances settled in Bloomfield Hills Michigan in 1957. Initially out of school Bill worked for the Firestone Rubber Company. From there Bill joined the Eaton Yale and Towne Corporation where he became the driving force of the fledgling Air Bag Safety Industry in the early 1970's. This was followed by a brief stint as an Automotive Supply Representative then finally he owned a Cessna Aircraft Dealership. Bill Retired at 56 and together he and Frances moved to the mountains of Taos, New Mexico area. Where he pursued skiing, raising llamas & donkeys, flying hi performance sailplanes and aerobatic flying. Bill was not only a sailplane pilot but a certified Instructor and held Instructor Licenses in single and twin engine airplanes. Bill was an accomplished musician who played the clarinet and saxophone brilliantly as well as the flute, oboe, piccolo and piano. He played for the Pontiac Symphony in Michigan during the 1960's and numerous chamber music groups as well as The Los Alamos Big Band during his time in New Mexico. An avid Sportsman, Bill was a lifetime member of the Oakland County Sportsman's Club where he raced Mini Cooper sports cars in 1960. Bill was a member of the National Ski Patrol that complemented his love of skiing in the 1960's and 70's. Be it sailing boats or raising honey bees or building an experimental Sail Plane (glider) Bill was tireless. Retirement did not slow him down. A student of Life Long Learning, Bill pursed his hobbies of physics and astronomy, building a dome and installing a 12" Telescope in his New Mexico home. This to satisfy his ongoing curiosity of cosmology and astronomy that he taught while attending college but could now fully devote his free time to. Never one to sit still, Bill engaged himself in electronics, flying, gentleman ranching, skiing, reading, physics, cosmology and most of all music. As a trained engineer who literally could fix and repair anything better than originally constructed nothing went broken for very long. He was a giant of a man who will be deeply missed. Donations may be made in his memory to the Best Friends Animal Society Sanctuary. 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, Utah 84741 (435) 644-2001
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from July 25 to July 28, 2019