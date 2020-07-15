William (Bill, Billy) Sarna
On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, William (Bill, Billy) Sarna, loving husband and father of one, Anthony James Sarna, passed away at the age of 69 at his home in Forks WA. He was survived by his wife Suzy (Hughes Mackinnon) Sarna, who has since passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Bill was born on September 5, 1950, along with his twin brother James, in Detroit, MI to Adolph and Cecilia (Dziurgot) Sarna - Bill was one of eight children. Bill and the love of his life,
Suzy (Hughes Mackinnon) Sarna were married on November 5, 1989 in Ashland, OR and subsequently lived in Anacortes, WA and then finally in Forks.
Billy loved music, and anyone who knew him had most likely been influenced by his musical taste to one degree or another. He also had a love of art of all kinds, and created his own art pieces using paint, pencil, charcoal, chalk or whatever was at hand, including inspiration he found in nature. If you had ever received mail from Billy it probably contained a small sketch with a personal note. He had a sense of humor and enjoyed bantering and wordplay. Bill also had a tender side, especially for the women in his life, and most especially for his wife Suzy.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Adolph and his brothers Arnold and James. He is survived by his son Anthony James and five grandchildren; Jaime, Nikolay, Carlee, Jackson and Nicholas. Bill's remaining family are his mother Cecilia (Dziurgot) Sarna, five sisters, Judy Sarna, Mary Ann Convertino, Debra Braden, Christina Michalski and his brother Thomas Sarna. Bill also had four nephews, Christopher Sarna, Joe Michalski, Vincent Convertino and Dallas Braden, and two nieces, Angelyn Convertino and Ana Sarna. Bill came from a large extended family and leaves behind one uncle plus countless cousins.
A funeral mass will be held July 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Lyon MI, and burial of Bill's cremains immediately following at St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery in Dearborn Heights, MI.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations are welcome at Wounded Warriors
.