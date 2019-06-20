Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Winifred Christmas Obituary
Winifred Christmas

Vero Beach, FL - Winifred Christmas passed away peacefully at home on June 12th in Vero Beach, FL where she lived with her daughter and son in law. She was born Dec 7th 1927. She is preceded in death by her baby son, Harry Christmas, her beloved husband, William Christmas, a brother, Wilfred Varley and a sister, Helen Hawkins. Winifred had two children, a son, James Christmas (wife Cheryl) of Milford, Michigan and a daughter, Peggy Christmas- Connelly (husband Tom) of Vero Beach, Florida. Winifred had 5 grandchildren, Captain Patrick Connelly, Colette Christmas- Daramola, Brandon Christmas, Kathleen Connelly-Gallo and Brianne Christmas-Olson. Winifred had 13 great grandchildren. Winifred and Bill raised their family in Farmington, Michigan and attended Clarenceville United Methodist Church. Both had a strong faith in Christ. She was raised very british, she enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends. She was a beautiful person inside and out, she will be greatly missed by all.V iewing will be held at Thayer- Rock Funeral home in Farmington, Michigan on June 18th from 2:00-8:00 PM.Church Services will be held at Clarenceville United Methodist Church in Livonia, Michigan on June 19th viewing at 10:00, Service at 11:00AM



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from June 20 to June 23, 2019
